Smooth power supply to be ensured on polling day: KE

The electricity provider in Karachi, K-Electric, said Tuesday it had taken necessary measures to ensure a smooth and reliable power supply during polling and until the counting of votes on July 25.

KE’s Power Monitoring Cell as well as rapid response teams will maintain strict vigilance in this regard and monitor the power supply situation across the city. A spokesman for KE said all efforts were being made to ensure a smooth and reliable supply of electricity to facilitate polling and the counting of votes.

“Our customer care and technical teams will be on duty and Rapid Response Teams will be deployed in the city to address any local faults”, he said and added that customers could approach KE by calling 118 or through social media platforms.