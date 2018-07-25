ECP accused of discrimination against reporters

As the country votes today, several irregularities have been reported in the electoral process raising doubts on the transparency of the 2018 general polls.

On the eve of the polls, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday night denied accreditation cards to several journalists who had gathered at its Karachi office to collect the passes enabling them to independently report on the elections, despite the fact that these journalists had applied at least two weeks in advance for the passes.

It also emerged that the ECP had allowed the intervention of the Sindh caretaker government in the process of media cards issuance. Zoya Anwer, a reporter with The News International who was among the journalists denied accreditation cards, said that she had very likely been subjected to gender discrimination.

“I thought that I was the only one who hadn’t received the card but another colleague, also a woman, didn’t get it, so I feel that it may have to do with gender discrimination,” Anwer said, adding that all her male colleagues were issued the passes.

She said that instead of redressing the problem, the ECP spokesperson Abdul Hameed Mughal called in police to remove the protesting journalists from the commission’s office. “To avoid any untoward situation, we simply retreated,” she added.

She complained that while journalists were denied the accreditation cards, some selected people were issued the same secretly. According to Anwer, despite repeated attempts no ECP official in Karachi and Islamabad made him or herself available to listen to the concerns of the affected journalists.

Her male colleague, Azeem Samar, lodged a complaint with the ECP, the information department and even with the caretaker Sindh chief minister but to no avail. Samar said that when he went to collect the passes on Saturday, he was told that the cards would only be issued after the approval of the provincial chief secretary.

Among the protesters were some journalists working with foreign publications who requesting not to be named said that they thought they were discriminated against because of their stories that had pointed out meddling in the election.