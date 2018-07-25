Sindh all set to ensure smooth elections today

Sindh’s caretaker government has completed all its arrangements to ensure that the 2018 general elections are conducted in a smooth and peaceful manner on Wednesday (today) across the province.

Interim chief minister Fazal-ur-Rehman convened a high-level meeting at the CM House on Tuesday to review all the preparations made and facilities being provided at polling stations across Sindh for the July 25 exercise.

Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan told the meeting that on the CM’s instructions he, provincial police chief IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi, Board of Revenue Senior Member Iqbal Durrani and Home Secretary Mohammad Haroon visited almost all the districts.

Khan said they stopped at all the highly sensitive and improvised polling stations to make all the necessary arrangements in accordance with the requirements of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said there are 5,673 highly sensitive polling stations across Sindh and 20,165 polling booths have been set up there. “In accordance with the decision of the provincial cabinet, CCTV cameras have been installed at all the polling stations.”

The caretaker chief secretary said that a total of 21,000 CCTV cameras installed at these polling stations have been tested for video and sound, adding that all of them are working perfectly.

Talking about the 307 improvised polling stations, he said they have been provided with mobile toilet facilities, power generators, uninterruptible power sources, light-emitting diodes and other such facilities.

Dispelling the impression that the polling stations lack the facility of water, Khan said the arrangement of water, refreshments and other basic services is more than enough at all the polling stations.

He said transport arrangements have also been made to convey the polling staff and election materials to the polling stations. Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners are providing all-out support to ensure that the elections are held in a free, fair and transparent manner, he added.

IGP Saleemi told the meeting that there is zero tolerance for miscreants and those trying to disrupt the electoral process. “Police have so far arrested 2,185 troublemakers, and the number will climb if anyone tries to take the law into their own hands.”

All the polling stations, polling staff and their supporting staff have been provided with the best security, and these security arrangements will continue until all of them return to their homes, he added.

The CM directed the district administrations and the police across the province to remain alert. “I’m quite happy that we have made the best arrangements and, God willing, everything will go smoothly until the new government is elected,” he told the meeting, which was also attended by his Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput.