Sindh governor meets business delegation in Karachi

KARACHI: PML-N Business Forum President Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, along with other members of the business forum, called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair at the Governor House in Karachi on Tuesday and discussed matters concerning worsening economic situation, depreciation of Pak rupee and political instability and uncertainty in the country given their adverse effects on the national economy.

The businessmen requested the government to ensure peaceful, fair and transparent elections and smooth transfer of power to the forthcoming elected representatives of Pakistan. Ishtiaq Baig said that our economy cannot afford uncertainty for a longer time as it will also adversely affect the CPEC projects and exports of Pakistan.

The Sindh governor lauded the efforts of the PML-N Business Forum under the dynamic leadership of Ishtiaq Baig who is effectively acting as a bridge between the government and the business community of Pakistan. He assured his full support to the visiting delegation.

Those, who attended the meeting, include Yasin Azad, former president of Supreme Court Bar Association, Asif Nisar, former SVP KCCI, Fahim Suleman, Farooq Hassan, former Director MAP, Ansar Javed and Ali Haider.