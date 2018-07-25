Election cell set up at Home Dept

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has established the Election Coordination Cell at the Home Department for general elections. The cell telephone numbers 091-9210300 and 091-9210036 will be available 24/7 for registration of complaints/issues relating to law & order as well as election code of conduct to all concerned including general public. It was notified by Home & Tribal Affairs Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.