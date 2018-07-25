Election material, security staff deployed

LANDIKOTAL: The election material was dispatched and security staff deployed at polling stations in the National Assembly constituency NA-43, an official said on Tuesday.

Tehsildar Shamsul Islam, who has been assigned the duty to monitor the election in Landikotal, said the election staff, materials and security personnel had reached the polling stations in Landikotal.

He said boarding and lodging for election staff had been arranged at the respective polling stations. Shamsul Islam added six quick response teams had been constituted to deal with any eventuality on the election day. He said one ambulance each to Shalman, Bazaar Zakhakhel and Landikotal had been dispatched.