GDA candidate bailed out, PPP leaders booked

SUKKUR: The Double Bench of the Sindh High Court Circuit bench comprising Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and Justice Shamusuddin Abbasi here on Tuesday granted interim bail to GDA candidate of PS-32 Kingri, Syed Rashid Hussain Shah, Town Committee Chairman Syed Najeebullah Shah Rashdi and 33 Others against surety of Rs 50,000 each.

The Khairpur Police had booked GDA candidate of PS-32, town Chairman Pir jo goth and 43 others in a FIR of the Sunday’s clash where the PPP rally led by its candidate of NA-210, Syed Jaweed Shah Jillani and PS-32 PPP candidate Nawab Khan Wasan was attacked leaving one man dead and scores injured. Several cars were also damaged in the incident. The case was registered on the complaint of PPP leader Muhammed Yasin Wasan.

In a related development, the Khairpur Police registered an FIR against PPP candidate from NA-210 Syed Jaweed Shah Jillani and PS-32 candidate Nawab Khan Wasan and as many as 200 party Workers. All of them were booked for blocking the National Highway at near Shah Hussain Bypass, Khairpur on Sunday where they set on tires on fire and suspended traffic causing inconvenience to the general public. The PPP procession had staged a sit in at the National Highway following clash with the PML-F workers.