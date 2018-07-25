Maligning politicians, institutions on social media irks Senate body

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Committee on Interior on Tuesday was unanimous that social media is the need of the era and the forum is not in favour of imposing baseless limitations but its use has to be regulated so it does not hurt anyone’s repute.

The committee also stressed that those spreading propaganda against the state and using the social media platforms to harm their rivals should be taken to task. The committee held its meeting under the chair of Rehman Malik. Taking serious notice of misuse of social media, the committee heard a detailed briefing by director Cyber Crimes FIA.

The Director FIA Cyber Crime Cell briefed the committee on the recommended actions to be taken for spreading disinformation, derogatory remarks against the institutions, political parties, individuals.

Senator Rehman Malik directed the PTA to coordinate efforts for curbing disinformation and derogatory remarks on social media and appoint focal person at least of the rank of assistant director should be deputed by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing in PTA monitoring cell and a focal person from PTA monitoring should be deputed in the FIA Cyber Crime Wing for better coordination against cyber-crime.

Malik asked the citizens to should report any disinformation, derogatory remarks, humiliation and blasphemy material on social media to PTA. The committee also directed the Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE to collect the information about the mechanism adopted by UAE for social media regulation for its adoption by PTA.

Malik directed the PTA to move all the cases where the social media operators are not cooperating to the FIA which should process the case as per law. The committee directed the FIA and PTA to hold a joint meeting to discuss and solve the legal matters.

The Director FIA Cyber Crime Cell briefed the committee that the person who uploaded the picture of the grave as the symbol of a candidate on Twitter has been identified as Zia-Ur-Rehman and the FIA has written to the Twitter seeking details of the IP address so the culprit could be arrested.

He also told the committee that FIA has also written to an English daily for the information about the pictures of an animal used to humiliate a political leader but so far the FIA has received no reply.

The Senate committee strongly condemned the suicide attack in DI Khan in which PTI’s candidate Ikramullah Khan Gandapur along with his driver embraced martyrdom and the killing of Yasir Kalhoro, the PPP worker when a rally at Pir Jo Goth in Khairpur was attacked.

Malik said the recent wave of terrorism shows the terrorists are playing in the hands of enemies who want to destabilise Pakistan. He asked the Ministry of interior to direct the Sindh Police to immediately arrest the culprits responsible for the killing of PPP’s worker

Yasir Kalhoro and submit a detailed report to the committee.

Senator Kalsoom Parveen said the painful incident of Mastung in which over 200 people were martyred was ignored by the media to cover the arrival of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

She said no incident could have been more important than the tragedy of Mastung. Senator Rehman Malik asked chairman Pemra to take notice of it and seek explanation from all the private media channels.