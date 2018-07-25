No deal by Nawaz, tactics aim at worrying voters: PML-N

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, while strongly rejecting the rumours of Nawaz Sharif compromising on his principles and settling for some deal, has demanded strict action against those using negative campaigning tactics.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the former federalinformation minister rejected all the allegations and condemned this act of spreading such blatant lies. She said Nawaz’s resolve is unshakeable and he is so uncompromising on his principles that he rejected his legal right to be moved to hospital despite being seriously ill. The PML-N supporters know that such a determined public leader who left his ailing wife and returned to be imprisoned over a controversial decision only to stand by the people and respect for their vote would never compromise in the form of a deal or any such arrangement, she said.

She said the rumour-mill of the opponents of the PML-N is working overtime through a section of media to spread propaganda to worry and confuse the PML-N voters. However, to their disappointment, all such tactics would fail and the voters would give a historic verdict in favour of “Respect for the Vote” on 25th July, she concluded.