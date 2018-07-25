Digital monitoring system activated at polling stations: Askari

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari has said digital monitoring system for polling stations had been activated and polling stations will be monitored through CCTV cameras.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said no one would be allowed to take the law into one’s own hands. He said indiscriminate action would be taken over violation of the code of conduct, issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the polling day.

He said a comprehensive plan has been devised for a peaceful and transparent general election. He said effective arrangements had been made for protection of voters and polling staff at polling stations.

He said restriction on carrying mobile phones to polling stations would be ensured and instructions had already been issued to the officials and agencies concerned in this regard. He said special security arrangements had been made for sensitive polling stations. Similarly, all necessary arrangements had been made to bring back ballot boxes to respective district returning officers from the polling stations.

Dr Askari said 47,473 polling stations had been set up for 141 National Assembly and 297 provincial assembly seats in Punjab and added that necessary facilities had been arranged at these polling stations. He said casting vote is an important obligation and every eligible Pakistani should cast his/her vote today. He said the best security arrangements had been made to maintain peaceful atmosphere on polling day.

The CM said the caretaker government had taken every possible step for free, fair and impartial elections and all parties had been given a level playing field during the election campaign.