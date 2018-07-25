Wed July 25, 2018
BR
Bureau report
July 25, 2018

KP govt endorses ECP notification on public holiday

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has endorsed the notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on declaring 25th July as public holiday. The notification issued by the ECP states: “In exercise of powers under Article 218 of the Constitution read with Section-4 and Section-8 (c) of the Elections Act, 2017 and all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Election Commission of Pakistan has declared public holiday on 25th July in the country in order to enable the voters to exercise their right of franchise freely and conveniently.”

