Nigeria coach denies cash inducement claims

ABUJA, Nigeria: Nigeria’s chief coach Salisu Yusuf has denied any wrongdoing after footage broadcast on Tuesday showed him accepting money from undercover reporters posing as football agents.

The BBC showed video of Yusuf taking what it said was $1,000 (850 euros) after a conversation about the selection of two players for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).He was also told he would receive 15 percent of the fee if the players were included in the Nigeria squad for the tournament, which is open only to home-based African footballers.

In a letter to the BBC, made available by Yusuf, he confirmed he met two people who introduced themselves as football agents and that they had a discussion about players for the CHAN.

He said he neither promised nor committed to select the players nor asked for money, which he maintained was $750 not $1,000 as claimed.“I can remember giving them my honest answer to the end that if the said players were found suitable in the selection process, they would indeed be selected,” he wrote.“I did accept $750 handed to me by one of the two agents to the two Nigerian players only as a gift of trivial and symbolic value.”