Britain’s Muir to focus on 1500m only at European Championships

LONDON: Britain’s Laura Muir will compete in the 1500 metres only at next month’s European Championships in Berlin as she bids for her first major outdoor title.

The 25-year-old Muir opted against competing in the 800m as well after suffering an inflamed Achilles tendon during last weekend’s Diamond League meeting in London.That Muir would compete in just the one event in Berlin was confirmed when British Athletics announced its 102-strong team for the European Championships on Tuesday.

Muir took silver in the 1500m and bronze in the 3,000m at the World Indoor Championships in March having won gold in both at the European Indoors last year.For the first time at a major championships, the British team will contain more women (56) than men (46).

“It is fantastic that for the first time ever more women than men have been selected and this underlines further that athletics is a truly equal sport,” said Neil Black, British Athletics’ performance director.