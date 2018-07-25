Wed July 25, 2018
July 25, 2018

PNF picks 23 players for camp ahead of Asian Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) has picked 23 players for training ahead of Asian Women Netball Championship, which will be held in Singapore from September 1 to 8.

PNF selection committee conducted trials for two days at PSB Coaching Centre. More than 60 players from all over the country appeared in the trials. PNF will hold one-month training camp here at PSB Coaching Centre from August 1. Coaches Shazia Yousaf and Anwaar Ahmed will train the players.

The teams taking part in the championship are Pakistan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Maldives, Brunei, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Singapore.

