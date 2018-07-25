Trott added to England scouting network

LONDON: Jonathan Trott, the former England batsman, has been added to the ECB’s new scouting network. Trott, who is playing out his final county season with Warwickshire, has replaced Steve Rhodes, who last month took up the role of coach of Bangladesh.

In May, six former England internationals were named as scouts: James Taylor, Marcus Trescothick, Chris Read, Glen Chapple, Richard Dawson and Rhodes.Since then, as well as Rhodes joining Bangladesh, Taylor, whose career ended prematurely because of a heart condition, has been promoted to a role of national selector where he will form a three-strong selection panel for all three England formats along with national selector Ed Smith and England coach Trevor Bayliss.

Andrew Strauss, the director of England cricket, has advocated the involvement of multiple scouts, with a variety of different disciplines, suggesting that Smith’s task was “to have a talent ID system that is world-leading”.

Trott now joins Trescothick as a top-order batsman on the panel and has the reputation of being a strong-minded and independent thinker on the game.Trott, 37, brought stability to England’s batting during his 52 Tests, and also played 68 ODIs, before he retired from international cricket three years ago. He followed that by announcing his first-class retirement in May but remains a regular presence in a Warwickshire side seeking to return to Division One of the Specsavers Championship at the first attempt.