Journalist murdered in southeast Mexico

MEXICO CITY: A journalist has been murdered in southeast Mexico, not far from tourist hotspot Cancun, the government said on Tuesday -- the seventh such killing this year in the country.

"Ruben Pat, manager at the Playa News weekly, was shot dead this morning" in the Playa del Carmen area, the Quintana Roo state government announced. Pat was the second journalist from Playa News based in Playa del Carmen, which is located south of Cancun along the Caribbean Sea, murdered in less than a month, after his colleague Jose Guadalupe Chan.

Prosecutors said Pat was shot at about 6:00 am outside a bar. Emergency services pronounced him dead upon arriving at the scene. Prosecutors said the incident was meant to "intimidate" other journalists. Playa News demanded answers from the state government about Pat’s murder on its Facebook page.