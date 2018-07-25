Germany arrests wife in foiled ‘biological attack’ plot

BERLIN: German police on Tuesday arrested the wife of a Tunisian suspected Jihadist already in custody over a foiled biological attack with the deadly poison ricin, prosecutors said.

The federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the suspect identified only as German national Yasmin H., 42, had been picked up on suspicion of "planning a serious act of violent subversion".

Police commandos on June 12 stormed the Cologne apartment of Yasmin H.’s husband, the 29-year-old Tunisian Sief H., and discovered "toxic substances" that turned out to be ricin. Produced by processing castor beans, ricin is lethal in minute doses if swallowed, inhaled or injected and 6,000 times more potent than cyanide, with no known antidote.