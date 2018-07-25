‘Setbacks’ in quest for AIDS cure

AMSTERDAM: Scientists reported several setbacks in the quest for a cure to AIDS on Tuesday, highlighting concerns about inconclusive evidence that links a promising new drug to birth defects.

According to research presented at the 22nd International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam, four cases of "neural tube" defects were recorded among the pregnancies of 426 HIV-positive women in Botswana who took the drug dolutegravir before conception.

Neural tube defects cause severe brain and spinal deformities in the first weeks after conception, and often lead to stillbirth.

The cases amount to a ratio of nearly one defect per 100 pregnancies, compared to the average population rate of about one per 1,000, researcher Rebecca Zash of the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health explained.

The defects were observed between August 2014 and May this year. There have been no new reports among the 170 dolutegravir pregnancies monitored since, but "I don’t think we can take much reassurance" from that, Zash said.

Four birth defects in 596 pregnancies was "still seven times higher than other groups, and statistically significant", she added. Dolutegravir is a relatively new HIV-suppressor with fewer side-effects and believed to be less likely to spark drug resistance in patients.

Countries targeted by the US PEPFAR AIDS relief fund were on the cusp of rolling it out as the leading antiretroviral therapy (ART), International AIDS Society president Linda-Gail Bekker told AFP.

Botswana was the first country to introduce dolutegravir as a first-line antiretroviral drug for all who need it, including women of child-bearing age. "This puts a very definite bump in the road," Bekker said, adding that conference organisers "scurried" to organise last-minute sessions to discuss the consequences of the Botswana results.

Pending clarification, global health agencies have advised that HIV-positive women planning a family should use other antiretrovirals instead. "I wish so badly that this data signal would go away" with further research, Zash told AFP.

In the meantime, "it’s tough but I think we just have to wait" for more information. On the cure front, there was some bad news too. A trial to test a new strategy to "kick" the AIDS-causing HIV virus out of its hiding place in human cells, then "kill" it, yielded a disappointing outcome. Researchers tested the effects of several medicines on top of standard ART in a trial with 60 men recently diagnosed with HIV.