Cost-effective option

This refers to the article ‘Do we need dams’ (July 15) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. I fully agree with the writer when he says that our problem is of water-management and not of water-scarcity as wrongly perceived by a majority of people. Instead of waiting for years to build mega dams, we should construct small dams and conserve the available water. China has hundreds of small dams all around the country, which are not only generating electricity but are also being used for irrigation purposes. As mentioned by the writer, our immediate problem cannot be solved by building mega dams which are not only cost-prohibitive (Bhasha Dam alone needs $14 billion) but would take another ten years to be operational. Even then the electricity generated through these dams would be expensive.

The cost-effective way to overcome the energy crisis is to make use of the abundantly available solar, wind and geothermal energy. Our country is blessed with an abundance of natural resources. The need of the hour is not the construction of mega dams, but to make use of these natural resources and devise a better strategy for water management. The authorities concerned should take appropriate and timely measures in managing our water resources.

Group Captain (r) Saeed Nawaz Khan

Rawalpindi