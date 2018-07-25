Horrors of terror

A few weeks before the 2018 elections, Pakistan saw a surge in terror attacks. On Sunday (July 22), the PTI candidate, Ikramullah Gandapur was martyred. Before that, an attack on a corner meeting of the ANP claimed the life of the party leader, Haroon Bilour. Similarly, in the Mastung attack, the BAP leader, Siraj Raisani, and 149 others were martyred.

These horrible attacks show that the authorities concerned failed in making adequate security arrangements. Such environment of uncertainty discourages people to go out and vote. The authorities concerned need to learn from the past mistakes and take effective action to combat the growing terrorism in the country.

Ayesha Farhan

Karachi