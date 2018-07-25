Beyond campaigns

During election campaigns, all politicians try to woo voters and promise that they will work solely for the welfare of the country. Once these leaders are elected, they never deliver on their promises. However, the issue is not whether the leaders are unable to deliver on their promises, but the real issue is that leaders lost the enthusiasm and vigour that they had when carrying out their campaigns. They tend to look away from the problems that are being faced by people.

However, people continue to think positively and vote with high expectations. It is a positive sign that a majority of registered voters do not want to waste their votes and that they will come out and vote for their favourite candidate. But our leaders should also try to deliver on their promises. They should work to uplift the standard of living of Pakistanis and take effective steps to turn Pakistan into a developed country.

Parvez Jamil

Karachi