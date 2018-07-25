French industrial confidence dips

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: French industrial morale edged lower in July to reach its weakest level in around a year, according to data from the country´s national statistics office, adding to signs of a slowdown in the euro zone´s second-biggest economy.
The INSEE statistics office said its measure of industrial confidence fell to 108 points in July from a revised reading of 109 points in June.
The July figure was the lowest level since June 2017, and was also below market forecasts. A Reuters poll of 18 economists had given a forecast of 110 points for the July reading.
Last month, INSEE forecast slower French economic growth for this year in the face of a stronger euro, higher oil prices and uncertainty about protectionism.
