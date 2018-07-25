PSA profit jumps 40 percent

PARIS: Peugeot maker PSA Group turned its recently acquired Opel-Vauxhall business sharply back into the black while hitting record profitability at its French car brands, soundly beating analyst expectations for first-half earnings.

Net income rose 18 percent to 1.481 billion euros ($1.73 billion) over January-June, as revenues jumped 40 percent to 38.6 billion.

PSA is benefiting from runaway sales of its Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUVs enhanced by years of cost savings under Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, who pulled the group from near-bankruptcy in 2014 and is applying the same medicine to Opel, acquired from General Motors barely a year ago.

"The turnaround of Opel-Vauxhall is now clearly underway," Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon told reporters on a call.

Cost-cutting at Opel, which had lost a billion dollars a year under General Motors ownership until last year, helped the division record a half-billion euro profit for a 5 percent operating margin.

The French brands´ profitability topped 8.5 percent, overshooting PSA´s 6 percent goal for 2022.Overall recurring group operating profit rose by almost half to 3.02 billion euros, PSA said, for a 7.8 percent margin.

The results soundly beat analyst expectations of 1.35 billion euros in net income and 2.33 billion in operating profit on revenue of 38.49 billion, based on the median estimates in an Inquiry Financial poll for Reuters.