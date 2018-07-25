MCB awards car in promotion drive

LAHORE: MCB Bank and Aftab Currency Exchange (ACE) Money Transfer awarded a new Suzuki Mehran to a draw winner as part of home remittance promotion campaign, a statement said on Tuesday.

The campaign is divided in three stages, where one lucky winner at the end of each stage is eligible to win a Suzuki Mehran via a lucky draw.

To commemorate the first stage of the campaign, a prize distribution ceremony was held at MCB Chenab Nagar Branch, where the senior management of MCB Bank and ACE Money Transfer presented the car key to lucky draw winner, Razia Parveen from Chiniot.

The promotion campaign aims to encourage the use of formal banking channels for remittances made by Pakistanis abroad.

The campaign targets those who receive remittances via ACE Money Transfer at MCB Bank branches in Pakistan. The second lucky draw will take place after Eid-ul-Azha, the statement added.