TDAP urged to allocate 25pc quota for women exporters

LAHORE: The Women National Business Agenda (WNBA) at a consultative session has recommended the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to allocate 25 percent quota for women exporters.

The participants of the session held by the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday said this would ensure women participation in TDAP-sponsored trade delegations/exhibitions, establishing of platforms for knowledge sharing, and increasing formal exports by women entrepreneurs in online business. The session highlighted the lack of women-focused economic reforms and related policies with participation from women chambers, think tanks, and public sector officials at the FPCCI regional office in Lahore. FPCCI Vice President Masooma Sibtain, urging for a conducive environment for business, said, “Pakistani women entrepreneurs are facing a number of challenges for setting up and running businesses. It hampers the process of new business establishments, survival, and growth of running businesses.”

She said WNBA project would not only address all these issues, but it was a collective voice to be shared as a document so that it could be added in the women-related reforms.

FPCCI Vice President Shafique Anjum said Masooma Sibtain, FPCCI former vice president has truly represented the women business community from the FPCCI platform, and WNBA was her effort.

Urging for reforms in policies to support women entrepreneurship, he said, “FPCCI is always focused to facilitate womenfolk. The government should bring easy loan scheme for the women entrepreneurs.”

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik appreciated the project and suggested that Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) should cultivate the benefits of the WNBA project, and come forward for positive reforms related to women entrepreneurship.

He said the concept of warehousing should be introduced for supporting women entrepreneurs like other countries. He welcomed all the women for any type of assistance related to business, and said he had more than 3,000 women working in his Guard Group of industries. He said being the leader of the business community; he would help all women entrepreneurs.

The consultative session recommended the SME sector to enhance its productive as well as professional skills on modern scientific lines to fully capitalise the opportunities brewing because of the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “In this connection, Smeda is prepared to provide necessary training and allied facilities to this sector,” Smeda Provincial Chief Raja Hasnan Javed said.

It was also suggested that the SME policy document be revised with a gender angle, and that Smeda needed to build a stronger outreach network and take initiatives to encourage more women to participate in the economic system and prepare business guidelines for themselves.