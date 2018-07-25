Copper rebounds

Singapore : London copper prices bounced back on Tuesday, buoyed by concerns over possible disruptions to supply from the world´s biggest copper mine.

Negotiations between workers and management at Chile´s Escondida mine are deadlocked without signs of progress towards an agreement a little more than a week before the current labour contract expires.

"Unions at the Escondida copper mine said that negotiations with management had broken down and that an agreement did not look likely before next week´s deadline," ANZ said in a note. "This could see the mine suffer another strike-related disruption." The rise in copper prices was limited by slowing growth in top consumer China. China will adopt a more vigorous fiscal policy to help tackle external uncertainties without resorting to strong policy stimulus.