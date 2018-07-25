Cotton unchanged

Karachi : Trading activity improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs9,300/maund (37.324kg) and Rs9,967/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs9,445/maund and Rs10,122/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said that still there was more demand in the market as compared to supply. “Market activity is likely to increase after general elections,” he added.

Karachi cotton market recorded nine transactions of around 4,500 bales at the price of Rs9,350 to Rs9,450/maund. Of these, 1,400 bales were sold from Tando Adam, 1,000 bales from Shahdadpur, 400 bales from Sanghar, 400 bales from Kotri and 200 bales each were recorded from Hyderabad, Haroonabad, Jhang and Gharama Raja.