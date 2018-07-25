Wed July 25, 2018
Business

REUTERS
July 25, 2018

Oil drops

Tokyo : Oil prices extended declines into a second session on Tuesday as attention shifted to the risk of oversupply, with market participants shrugging off escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Brent crude oil was down 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $72.87 a barrel by 0345 GMT, after settling down 1 cent on Monday. U.S. crude was down 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $67.68 a barrel.

The contract fell 37 cents the previous day. Earlier in Monday´s session, the market had risen after President Donald Trump warned of dire consequences for Iran if it threatened the United States.

"While oil prices were the primary beneficiary of the weekend´s headline battle between President Trump and Iranian President Rouhani, that boost started to fizzle as traders then veered to oversupply concerns," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for APAC at brokerage OANDA.

