Gold falls

Bengaluru : Gold prices edged down on Tuesday on a firmer dollar and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and as investors´ reaction to the dispute between the United States and Iran remained muted.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,221.61 an ounce at 0359 GMT.

U.S. gold futures for August delivery were 0.3 percent lower at $1,221.90 an ounce. The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, held steady at 94.662. It hit a one-year high of 95.652 last week.

"In addition to the U.S. dollar, there has been little follow through on the Trump and Rouhani war of words and frankly the overall reaction on risk sentiment was muted," said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head, OANDA.

"I think the market realises the chance of this escalation leading to a U.S. military reprisal is overblown."