Rupee strengthens

The rupee strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday, amid slowdown in the dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed higher at 128.30 against the dollar as compared to Monday’s closing of 128.50.

Dealers said the forex market remained stable ahead of the general elections, which are due on Wednesday (tomorrow). However, investors will be eyeing whether the currency can sustain its current levels after the polls results come out.

Traders foresee the rupee to depreciate further by five percent during the current fiscal year.

In the open market, the rupee also posted gains. It closed at 129.50 for buying and 130 for selling against the dollar. It ended at 130.30/80 against the dollar in the previous session.