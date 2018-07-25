Stocks stage a staggering recovery on election eve

Stocks set up a staggering comeback on Tuesday, paring the previous day’s losses with most of the scrips closing near upper price limits in pre-election value buying splurge, dealers said.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said the market ended on a green note ahead of major earnings’ announcements, due this week, as investors speculated in the pre-election rally.

“Sentiments remained upbeat in scrips across-the-board amid a rise in local cement, steel, and fertiliser prices following rupee’s record plunge against dollar, while higher global crude, expanding banking spreads, and abating political risks led to a bullish close,” Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 2.44 percent or 875.24 points to close at 41,339.22 points, while its KSE-30 shares index leapt 2.44 percent or 488.05 points to end at 20,461.00 points. As many as 371 scrips were active of which 306 advanced, 54 declined, and 11 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 190.84 million shares as compared with the turnover of 108.99 million shares a day earlier.

Zain-ul-abedin at Elixir Securities said a midday profit-taking spell though wiped off some gains; however, the index resumed its climb later as the bulls re-emerged in numbers in Index heavy weights i.e., exploration and production, oil market companies, and financials, which strengthened the impetus to go beyond 41,300 mark on close.

“Optimism can continue on the back of timely general elections on July 25, 2018 especially if any single party gains majority in National Assembly,” Abedin said.

Scrips that remained in the limelight included Lucky Cement, up 3.54 percent, DG Khan Cement, up 4.97 percent, Maple Leaf Cement, up 4.51 percent, International Steels, up 5.0 percent, Amreli Steels, up 4.99 percent, and Mughal Steel, up 4.99 percent.

On the results front, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), which closed down 1.08 percent, traded lower after announcing a below expected result owing to a significant dip in margins.

Companies reflecting highest gains included Rafhan Maize, up Rs259.9 to close at Rs8,200/share, and Philip Morris Pakistan, up Rs120.75 to close at Rs2,537.75/share.

Companies reflecting the most losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs164.4 to close at Rs3,123.60/share, and Nestle Pakistan, down Rs128.3 to end at Rs10,500/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in Pak International Bulk Terminal (Rights) with a turnover of 19.14 million shares. The scrip gained 15 paisas to close at Rs0.56/share.

Bank of Punjab was second with a turnover of 11.26 million shares. It gained 23 paisas to close at Rs12.52/share.

Engro Polymer stood third with a turnover of 8.4 million shares, while it gained Rs1.46 to close at Rs31.54.