IMF warns excess trade surpluses aggravate tensions

Washington: As growing trade frictions engulf much of the world, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday that large trade surpluses in Germany and China together with the large US deficit could exacerbate that conflict.

But in a message that seem directed largely at US President Donald Trump, the IMF once again warned against using protectionist measures to address trade issues, since they can harm growth without resolving the problem.

In addition, US fiscal stimulus -- like the massive tax cut approved in December -- "is leading to a tightening in monetary conditions, a stronger US dollar, and a larger US current account deficit," the IMF said.

Those are precisely the developments Trump railed against on Twitter last week, breaking with longstanding tradition to chastise the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates, which has caused the dollar to strengthen.

Trump has pursued a multifront trade confrontation with key economies, especially China, but also has singled out Germany and the European Union in general for allegedly treating the US unfairly. The tariffs he imposed have angered trading partners and prompted swift retaliation.

In its latest External Sector Report, the IMF again urged surplus countries to take steps to boost demand and reduce savings to lower the excess current account imbalance, which is comprised largely of international trade.

Germany´s surplus is "substantially stronger" than justified by the state of the economy, while those in China and South Korea were classified as "moderately stronger," as was that of the European Union.

Those countries "should focus their efforts on reforms to reduce excess saving, through safety net and pension reforms," the report said. For Germany, "boosting public investment would also help reduce excess surpluses."

That has been a long-standing recommendation of the IMF and other economists who have urged Germany to spend more and encourage more demand to help with the global recovery.

Germany posted a surplus of eight percent of GDP last year which is in part fueled by the fact the euro´s value has been held down by the weak economic performance in member nations, including Greece, which makes German exports more competitively priced.

In China, the IMF cautions that the economy has been "overly reliant on credit and investment (which) could culminate in an abrupt growth slowdown and a resulting resurgence of large external surpluses."

That outcome "could be met with stiff protectionist responses," the report said.

And those export-led nations cannot continue to rely on demand from debtor countries, most notably, the United States, the IMF said.

In the short term, if the US trade deficit continues to widen from 2.4 percent of GDP last year -- exacerbated by fiscal stimulus and a stronger dollar -- it risks "intensifying the US administration´s approach to reducing its deficit through trade measures," the report said.

"New trade barriers and possible retaliatory actions could derail global growth, with likely only limited impact on excess global imbalances."

The report noted that allowing increased immigration -- something Trump strongly opposes -- also could help the United States.

The IMF last week warned that the increasing trade restrictions were "the greatest near-term threat" to the world economy and said the US economy was "especially vulnerable" to the resulting damage.

The worst-case scenario, where all the tariffs threats and retaliation are implemented and economies suffered a shock to confidence, could cut a half percentage point or $430 billion off global GDP in 2020.