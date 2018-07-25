Pak Suzuki’s profit slides 35 percent in January-June

KARACHI: Profit of Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd. fell around 35 percent to Rs1.297 billion for the six month period ended June 30, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs15.77, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

The automaker’s profit amounted to Rs1.992 billion with EPS of Rs24.20. The company didn’t announce any dividend.

Analysts said the company’s profit decreased despite rise in turnover to Rs62.391 billion in the first half as compared to Rs46.828 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier as its margins slid.

“Earnings growth declined by 35 percent year-on-year despite a 22 percent year-on-year volumetric growth, as gross margins fell to seven percent in 1H2018 compared to 10.3 percent in 1H2017,” analyst Syed Daniyal Adil at Topline Securities said.

Adil said further unfavourable movement in exchange rate and commodity prices, regulatory changes, increased competition from existing and new players and disruptions in operations of the principal company are the key risks for the company.

Pak Suzuki’s profit sharply fell 43 percent year-on-year to Rs0.4 billion with EPS of Rs4.78 in the second quarter (April-June).

The automaker’s turnover, during the quarter, increased Rs30.880 billion as compared to Rs22.938 billion a year earlier.

Analyst Moazzam Akhtar at Taurus Securities said sales revenue in 2QCY18 grew 35 percent year-on-year on impressive sales of Wagon-R, Swift, and Ravi and a four percent year-on-year increase in average selling prices.

Net sales of the company grew in the April-June due to twin effects of price increases as well as volumetric growth of 25.5 percent year-on-year.

Wagon-R led the growth chart, rising by 66 percent year-on-year, followed by Swift (up 37 percent), and Ravi (up 33 percent).

“Volumetric growth remained strong, reaching 37,621 units cumulatively in 2Q2018, as demand for smaller passenger cars from ride hailing services continued,” Akhtar added.

Gross margin for the quarter fell 2.71 percentage points year-on-year on 18 percent increase in steel prices and 12 percent rupee depreciation against yen.

“The earnings are below expectations as the margin compression was higher than anticipated,” Akhtar said.

Pak Suzuki’s cost of sales grew 39 percent in the second quarter over the same period a year earlier, outpacing the robust revenue growth, leading to significant gross margin erosion.

Akhtar said earnings were further dragged down due to 24 percent year-on-year higher administrative cost, during the quarter, as well as an effective tax rate of 46 percent due to incorporation of super-tax.