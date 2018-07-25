PM stresses for overcoming investment barriers

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retired) Nasir-ul-Mulk on Tuesday stressed the need of improving coordination among government departments to remove roadblocks to investment in the country.

The Prime Minister said the federal and the provincial governments, ministries, foreign missions and other stakeholders must improve coordination to extend maximum facilitation to the business community and to remove bottlenecks in smooth and steady growth of investments in the country.

He was addressing a meeting on Board of Investment (BOI) at the Prime Minister’s Office, a statement said.

Investment to GDP ratio stands at around 17 percent. Fixed investment to GDP ratio was recorded at around 16 percent for the last fiscal year as infrastructure developments and improved energy situation, during the last five years, attracted both local and foreign investments.

Secretary BOI Jehanzeb Khan briefed the Prime Minster about the role of the organisation in the promotion of investment, improvement of legislative, regulatory and policy framework, working to improve ease of doing business and furthering industrial cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Khan highlighted a wide range of financial incentives and liberal policy regime that has been put in place to make the country an attractive destination for local as well as foreign potential investors in all the economic sectors.

“Efforts are afoot to address some issues that hamper steady growth of investment in the past and to restore confidence of the business community,” he said.

The secretary also briefed the Prime Minister about the steps taken for improvement of ease of doing business in the country. Progress on establishment of special economic zones in the CPEC was also reviewed.