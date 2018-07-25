Urea sales grow to 2.73mln tons in 6 months

KARACHI: Urea sales grew one percent to 2.73 million tons, while diammonium phosphate’s (DAP) offtake surged 16 percent to 0.68 million tons during the first half of 2018, a brokerage reported on Tuesday.

Taurus Securities, citing the National Fertilizer Development Centre, said overall sales of fertiliser nosedived 39 percent year-on-year in June to 0.88 million tons owing to a significant decline in urea off-takes by 43 percent.

In June, urea sales plummeted to 0.61 million tons mainly as a result of pre-buying by dealers to beef up stocks amid anticipated price hikes and urea shortage. Higher seasonal demand, however, led to a 23 percent month-on-month jump in urea sales.

In June, DAP offtakes surged 70 percent year-on-year and more than threefold to 0.19 million tons.

Analyst Waqar Ahmed at Taurus Securities said urea inventory further declined 49 percent month-on-month to 167,000 tons, falling below strategic reserves of 200,000 tons, with kharif (summer crop) season ending.

“We expect demand of local fertilisers to post soft growth in CY18 amid demand from upcoming rabi season,” Ahmed said. “Fertiliser manufacturers’ margins could improve given lower inventory levels, higher imported urea prices, removal of price capping from urea and improved demand.”

In June, urea sales of Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim (FFBL), Engro Fertilizer (EFERT) and Fatima dwindled 44 percent, 35 percent, 23 percent and 40 percent year-on-year, respectively. Cumulative sales of FFBL, EFERT and FFC shored up 29 percent, 21 percent and 13 percent in 1HCY18, respectively, whereas Fatima’s urea offtakes went down 41 percent.

Market shares of EFERT and FFC rose to 34 and 35 percent during the six months period as against 25 and 11 percent recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier. DAP sales for both the companies sharply grew more than twofold and over fivefold.

In June, FFBL’s sales skyrocketed 213 percent year-on-year and 413 percent month-on-month. In 1HCY18, FFBL’s market share fell to 31 percent from 45 percent in the corresponding period a year ago, as market shares of EFERT and FFC rose to 26 percent and 27 percent, respectively.