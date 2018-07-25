Pakistan takes a major step to ensure FATF compliance: SECP, NACTA unite against terror-funding, money laundering

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) on Tuesday vowed to strengthen cooperation to curb money laundering and terror financing as the country was placed on a watch list of the global financial system’s watchdog.

The two authorities signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly undertake all necessary efforts to collaborate in combating anti-money laundering (AML)/counterterrorism financing (CTF).

“The MOU will enable both oversight institutions to collaborate, cooperate and coordinate to effectively carry out their respective statutory responsibilities for implementation of anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regime and maintain the highest level of oversight quality, while minimising duplication of efforts,” SECP said in a statement.

“Furthermore, both the institutions will establish a framework for collaboration, coordination, awareness raising and sharing of information in areas of common regulatory and supervisory interest for furtherance of objectives of SECP and Nacta.”

In June, Pakistan managed to avert being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), but the country kept its position in the ‘grey list’ of jurisdictions with loopholes in their standards.

In February, FATF decided to place the country on the grey list. The country was previously part of high risk jurisdictions (blacklist) in 2008 and 2012, while it was under jurisdictions that were making sufficient progress (grey list) in 2010 and 2014. Pakistan was removed from the grey list in 2015.

Government presented strong case to avoid being blacklisted. The SECP notified Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Regulations 2018 in the mid of June. The regulations consolidate AML/CFT regime for financial institutions regulated by the SECP, namely, securities brokers, insurance companies, non-banking finance companies and modarabas. These regulations are compliant with the FATF’s recommendations. Pakistan, being a member of the Asia Pacific Group (APG) on money laundering, is under obligation to adopt the recommendations.

SECP Chairman Shaukat Hussain emphasised the importance of sensitising financial institutions and associations with charitable and not-for-profit objective related to best practices to be adopted on AML/CFT framework. Hussain stressed the significance of consultative group for sharing of knowledge and experiences on AML/CFT and compliance of FATF recommendations.

“SECP is fully cognizant of its responsibilities under the FATF action plan and APG mutual evaluation and is committed to taking necessary steps for proper implementation of the action plan,” the statement quoted him as saying. Last month, caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar stressed inter-governmental cooperation as well as inter-agencies coordination to curb terror financing.

“The coordination between central bank, banking institutions and law enforcement agencies have been strengthened to curb money laundering and terror financing,” the minister said at a meeting ahead of a FATF meeting in Paris.

Nacta’s National Coordinator Sulaman Khan expressed his satisfaction over the institution’s collaboration with SECP to achieve the broader national mandate of implementation of AML/CFT regime. He applauded the SECP’s efforts for its newly introduced measures of combating AML/CTF.