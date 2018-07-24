Naval chief spends busy day in Maldives

ISLAMABAD: While on official visit to Maldives, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on President of the Republic of Maldives, Abdulla Yameen Abdul Garoom at President's office at Male. During the meeting, matters of mutual interests were dilated upon.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted Pakistan's commitment and performance in fight against terrorism including Pakistan Navy's contributions towards regional maritime security, in pursuance of govt of Pakistan policies, to ensure peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

While stressing upon the constructive engagements between Pakistan Navy and Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard to deal with the contemporary challenges, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi announced gifting of a Landing Craft Mechanized to Maldives which will assist Maldivian Coast Guard in its efforts to contribute towards regional peace/ security.

President of the Republic of Maldives acknowledged Pakistan Navy's strenuous efforts for maintaining maritime security in the region and thanked Chief of the Naval Staff for gifting of a Landing Craft Mechanized. The President also expressed satisfaction over the historical bonds and defence collaboration between Pakistan and Maldives in various avenues including training, reciprocal visits, port calls and looked forward to further increase in defence ties and bilateral relations.

The Admiral reiterated Pakistan's continued support to Maldives Armed Forces in the field of training, provision of equipment, technical manpower and expertise.