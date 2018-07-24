PM silent on issue raised by IHC judge

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan and army’s top command have though reacted to Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s allegation regarding an agency’s interference in judicial matters, there is complete mum on part of the caretaker prime minister who commands and controls it.

According to an official source it would have been much better if Nasir ul Mulk, being the chief executive of the country, would have ordered an inquiry into the controversy making headlines in the media.

Justice Siddiqui had alleged that the agency had approached the Islamabad High Court chief justice to ensure Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz remained behind bars for the elections. He also accused the agency of being fully involved in manipulating judicial proceedings.

A few days after Justice Siddiqui noted in a court order how the agency interferes into judicial matters and the very next day of his address to Rawalpindi Bar, Chief Justice of Pakistan as well as the Pakistan army reacted to what the judge had said.

The CJP took a suo motu notice whereas the army demanded: “In order to safeguard the sanctity and credibility of the state institutions, Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan has been requested to initiate appropriate process to ascertain the veracity of the allegations and take actions accordingly.”

On Monday, according to media reports, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar asked IHC chief justice to comment upon the veracity of the allegations levelled against him by IHC judge Justice Shaukat Siddiqui.

He has also been asked to obtain material/evidence from Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui available with him (if any) to substantiate the allegations levelled in the speech.

Although the Chief Justice has initiated some sort of inquiry into the matter as reflected in Monday’s development, there is no high-powered judicial commission constituted as yet for a detailed probe.

Under the law, the government can constitute a commission either under a serving judge or a retired justice. In case of a commission under the serving judge, the government has to request the judiciary for the nomination of a judge to head the commission. The Chief Justice on Monday assured that Justice Shaukat Siddiqui will also get justice. Justice Siddiqui, in a letter written to the CJ on Sunday, had also demanded the setting up of a commission under non-PCO serving or retired judge to conduct the probe.

Justice Siddiqui had said that he would be ready to face any punishment if he failed to prove his allegations but had sought assurance that those officials who were found to have been involved in interfering in judicial matters should also be penalized.