Tue July 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECP summons details of CNICs of 3 AAT candidates

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday sought details including CNICs of three contestants, having their names in the UN watch-list, belonging to Allah-o-Akbar Tehrik (AAT), from the

Ministry of Interior Tuesday and asked them to be present before the Election Commission.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (C) Sardar Muhammad Raza took up the matter of a communication by the Ministry of Interior, which said that the names of AAT’s Muhammad Ashraf from NA-149, Muhammad Ehsan from PP-67 and Zafar Iqbal from PP-113 were in the UN watch-list.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar