ECP summons details of CNICs of 3 AAT candidates

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday sought details including CNICs of three contestants, having their names in the UN watch-list, belonging to Allah-o-Akbar Tehrik (AAT), from the
Ministry of Interior Tuesday and asked them to be present before the Election Commission.
A three-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (C) Sardar Muhammad Raza took up the matter of a communication by the Ministry of Interior, which said that the names of AAT’s Muhammad Ashraf from NA-149, Muhammad Ehsan from PP-67 and Zafar Iqbal from PP-113 were in the UN watch-list.
