Ch Nisar, Sarwar neck and neck in tomorrow’s polls

ISLAMABAD: Although clans, tribes and political alignments are quite important for deciding the fate of political heavyweights in NA-63 where Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, an independent candidate, contesting on Jeep symbol and PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan are neck and neck in July 25 elections.

The NA-63 is a quite unique constituency having amalgamation of rural and urban parts as it consists of Wah Cantt where literacy rate is almost 100 per cent and there are some areas in rural parts where basic necessities of life are still missing.

But political awareness has increased manifold both in urban and rural parts, so silent voters will demonstrate its thoughts through “parchi” of vote in tomorrow election by casting their vote in favour of their choice candidate.

Independent political analysts believe that PTI candidate Ghulam Sarwar Khan possessed edge this time as he won last elections in 2013 against Ch Nisar Ali Khan when he was contesting on PML-N ticket so after distribution of votes it would become harder to muster majority votes to clinch the wining position. This time, the Pakistan Muslim League-N will be playing a crucial role for deciding the fate of Ch Nisar Ali Khan as if the candidate of PML-N Sardar Mumtaz Khan obtained 15,000 to 25,000 votes then it would become harder for Chaudhry to defeat PTI candidate Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

Although Ch Nisar Ali Khan made a clever move to make adjustment with Faisal Iqbal at Wah Cantt which gave steams to its political campaign, but the result will depend how much they will be able to translate into getting votes on July 25 elections. The MMA candidate Prof Waqas and TLP candidate Mohammad Ejaz Ahmed will get religious votes and this right wing vote will also play crucial role in the coming elections.

Ch Nisar Ali Khan had to face tough situation in Taxila city where he could not manage to get support of all members of local bodies. But, in Wah Cantt, Ch Nisar had managed well, so he would be able to get support of his old supporters.

Actually, Ch Nisar Ali Khan and his supporters argued that Chaudhry Sahib played an instrumental role for construction of a General Hospital at Wah Cantt in last five year tenure and also helped POF workers to get monetary benefits. These two steps will give back to him in elections.

On the other hand, Ghulam Sarwar Khan and his close associates feel themselves in comfortable position saying that they had won 2013 election, so they would easily get majority again in this election. People of Wah and Taxila want to see change, so they will vote to PTI candidates, they added. “Our supporters are upbeat, and we will win,” they further stated.

There are total 370,967 voters in the National Assembly (NA) constituency 63. On provincial, assembly seats, the close contest is expected between PTI candidate Ammar Siddique son of Mohammad Siddique Khan (late) and PML -N candidate Zeeshan Siddique Butt in Taxila.

In Wah Cantt, the close contest is expected between two close relatives Masood Malik belonging to PTI and Faisal Iqbal contesting at Jeep symbol.

Although, there are assumptions and analysis being done by everyone, but the beauty of democracy will demonstrate on Wednesday when people of NA-63 will exercise the right of vote to determine fates of many political pundits as one will win and many will face defeat through power of vote.