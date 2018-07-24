Pak polls discussed at Egyptian National Day reception

ISLAMABAD: The guests in the National Day of Egypt reception in a local hotel on Monday had candid discussion about the polls taking place in Pakistan tomorrow (Wednesday).

It was also last evening of electioneering in the host country and the diplomats were trying to ascertain the expected outcome of the exercise. The diplomats and local guest concerned alike about deterioration in heath of popular leader of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif in confinement. Most of the guests were of the view that no political party would get majority in the elections. It will be hung parliament and hardly could ensure stability in Pakistan.

Arab ambassador especially Saudi Envoy Admiral Nawwaf bin Said Almalki, UAE Charged’ Affairs Muhammad Abdul Aziz and Habibullah Bukhari were conspicuous with their presence since Ambassador Nawwaf has returned after about three weeks vacations.

Federal Minister Mian Misbahur Rehman was the chief guest who also spoke on the occasion but the guests didn’t give heed to his speech.

Federal ministers Syed Ali Zafar and Ms Roushan Barocha also turned up in the reception by defying the directive of the Foreign Office. The office has advised the cabinet members that only designated minister should attend diplomatic reception.

Egyptian Ambassador Ahmed Fadel Yacoub in his welcome address reminded that on that day, 66 years ago, in 1952, Egypt was, in spite of its legal independence, still under foreign occupation. It was suffering political unrest that manifested itself in the Cairo Fire in 1951, in a military failure in the war of 1948, and in deteriorating social conditions. “As a consequence, a group of Egyptian army officers formed the Free Officers Movement. And with the blessings and support of the Egyptian people, they overthrew the King, and transformed the regime to a republican, creating later on great social, economic and political changes which impacted not only Egypt but the Arab region and Africa at large,” Ambassador Ahmed Fadel said.

He recalled that the Muslims of this region were always coming to Egypt to study at al-Azhar al-Sharif, the university that is more than 1000 years old. It is also worth noting that Quaid Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah visited Egypt in 1946, and met with Egyptian political leaders and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar. There, he spoke of the political aspirations of the Pakistani people. And Egypt was among the first countries to recognise Pakistan, and establish diplomatic relations in 1948. Egypt received the first Pakistani ambassador in the same year, and sent the first Egyptian ambassador to Pakistan in January 1949.

The ambassador said that Allama Iqbal visited Cairo many times in the 1930s and his poems were translated into Arabic, and the famous Egyptian singer, Om Kolthoum sang some of his translated verses the Shikwa and Jawab-e-Shikwa in her very famous song: Hadith ar-rouh.

Egyptian ambassador said that today, the two states share the same aspirations of peace and prosperity and face the same threats of terrorism and religious extremism. He condemned the recent terror incidents in Pakistan.

The ambassador said that Pakistani-Egyptian relations have witnessed remarkable improvements in the past few months particularly with the visit of Grand Mufti of Egypt to Pakistan in March of this year who endorsed the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative. This Fatwa (religious opinion) came about within the framework of the intellectual battle that we are all fighting against extremism and terrorism, and which is no less important that the military and security battle, he added.

He welcomed decision of the Federal Ministry of Commerce to re-open the commercial office in the Pakistani Embassy in Cairo. We are confident that the two business communities will find a lot of mutual opportunities. “We are working on facilitating meetings in both Egypt and Pakistan between businessmen and entrepreneurs, Ambassador Ahmed Fadel Yacoub said.