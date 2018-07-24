Health facilities to remain open

PESHAWAR: In view of the July 25 general election day, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has directed all heads of the public sector hospitals in the province to keep the facilities open round-the-clock on July 25-26 and ensure the presence of the staff.

The KP Health Department has established a surveillance room to monitor and coordinate with the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and the office of chief secretary and with other relevant provincial government departments.

KP Director General Health Services Dr Ayub Rose will monitor and assign duties to the doctors from BS-19 and BS-20 from 8 am to 8 pm on election day. Secretary Health Mohammad Abid Majeed will take charge of the surveillance room from 8 pm to 12 midnight, July 25.