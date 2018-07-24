Overnight rain floods Pabbi nullah

Nowshera: The overnight torrential rain flooded Pabbi Chankar Nala, causing damage in the surrounding areas of Pabbi tehsil of the Nowshera district.

The floodwater entered houses, buildings, government girls degree college, Tehsil Headquarters hospitals, factories and other public facilities.

The people were stranded in the villages of Ali Beg, Kandi Nasir, Kandi Tazadin, Shaheed Garhi, Garhi Wazir in Pabbi after Chankar Nala was flooded.

The floodwater destroyed the boundary walls and caused damage to other buildings while the flood safety walls were damaged.

Torrential rains damaged crops and fruit farms and crippled the electric supply and sewerage system.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Nowshera along with assistant commissioner of Pabbi visited various areas and inspected relief efforts.

The officials advised people to take precautionary measures.

They directed officials of the Irrigation Department to take steps to repair the broken safety wall so that floodwater cannot enter houses or building to reduce the damages. The officials said it was too early to assess the damage.