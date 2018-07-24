Pak-Afghan border being closed for polls

PESHAWAR: The authorities have decided to close the Pakistan border with Afghanistan at Kharlachi in Kurram tribal district on July 24 and 25 as part of security measures for the general election in the country.

The Chaman border crossing in Balochistan would also remain closed on July 24-25.

However, the main border crossing at Torkham in Khyber tribal district would remain open. Efforts are being made to restrict the Afghan refugees to their camps on the polling day on July 25.