Ikramullah Gandapur laid to rest amid sobs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for provincial assembly constituency PK-99 Sardar Ikramullah Khan Gandapur, who was killed in a suicide attack in Kulachi tehsil the other day, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard amid touching scenes.

Also, the lawyers in Dera Ismail Khan boycotted court proceedings to protest the killing. The District Bar Association had given the call for the protest.

Inamullah Khan Gandapur, brother of Ikramullah Gandapur, former deputy speaker of National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi, PTI NA-39 candidate Yaqoob Sheikh, Station Commander Brigadier Mohammad Atif Mansha, Deputy Commission Nauman Afzal Afridi, District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi, PTI supporters, well-wishers and local people attended the funeral prayers. Strict security arrangements had been made to avert any untoward incident during the funeral prayer.

The coffin of Ikramullah Gandapur was brought for the funeral prayer in an ambulance of the Rescue 1122. A large number of people belonging to all walks of life visited the Gandapur House in Kulachi to offer condolences on the death of Ikramullah Gandapur.

Meanwhile, the police lodged the first information report of the attack on Ikramullah Gandapur on complaint of his son, Azeer Khan.

Also, a cop Dilnawaz, who was injured in the attack, succumbed to his injuries. His funeral prayer was offered at the Police Lines in Dera Ismail Khan. The cop was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard with state honours.