NA-19 set for a close contest

SWABI: A close contest is expected among the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) for National Assembly constituency NA-19.

The area was considered a stronghold of the ANP but it lost ground after the emergence of Tarakai family.

In the 2002 general election, Muhammad Usman of MMA won from this area.In the 2008 general election, Usman Khan Tarakai contested the election as an independent candidate against the ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan from the then NA-12 and won by 298 votes.

Before the 2013 election, the Tarakai family established own political party, Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan (AJIP) and Usman Tarakai won by bagging 56,680 votes. He had defeated ANP’s Rehmanullah.

The NA-19 has 463,633 registered voters, including 201,497 women.

A total of nine candidates are in the run for NA-19.They are Usman Tarakai, Waris Khan of ANP, Attaul Haq Darvaish of MMA, Imranullah of PML-N, Muhammad Naeem of Pakistan People’s Party and Syed Khalid of QWP. However, a tough contest is expected among Usman Tarakai, Muhammad Naeem and Waris Khan.