Lewandowski to stay Poland captain

WARSAW: Poland’s new football coach Jerzy Brzeczek said on Monday he will retain influential striker Robert Lewandowski as captain and bring in younger players gradually to the national team, heavily criticised for a poor showing at the recent World Cup.

Poland were the first European side to crash out of the tournament in Russia in the group stage, a big disappointment after the team had reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 European Championship.

Brzeczek’s contract runs until the end of 2019 and will be automatically extended if Poland qualify for Euro 2020, the country’s football association said.

Speaking at his first news conference, Brzeczek, a former captain of Poland, said he realised the severity of the situation after a “difficult” World Cup in which the side’s only win was a 1-0 victory over Japan after they had already been eliminated.“I am aware of what responsibility lies with me,” he said.