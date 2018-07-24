Nadal leads ATP rankings

PARIS: Rafael Nadal remains top of the ATP tennis world rankings with the 32-year-old 17-time Grand Slam winner enjoying a comfortable margin over his eternal rival, the Swiss Roger Federer.

Serb Novak Djokovic is in 10th position after turning round from a long slump as a swathe of American tournaments swing into view ahead of the US Open starting late August.

Rankings: 1. R Nadal (ESP, 9,310 points), 2. R Federer (SUI, 7,080), 3. A Zverev (GER, 5,665), 4. J Martin Del Potro (ARG, 5,395), 5. K Anderson (RSA, 4,655), 6. G Dimitrov (BUL, 4,610), 7. M Cilic (CRO, 3,905), 8. D Thiem (AUT, 3,665), 9. J Isner (USA, 3,490), 10. N Djokovic (SRB, 3,355).