POA now asks govt to support 245 members

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to resolve the issue which erupted from the government’s decision to only support a limited contingent for the Asian Games, the Pakistan Olympic Committee has reduced the delegation’s strength by 55 members.

The POA that met in Lahore on Monday has now asked the government to financially support 245 — instead of 300 — members of the contingent.“We are already late and would have to bear the late fee also. Now we have offered the government to financially back only 245 members instead of the early strength of 300,” POA Secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, when contacted, said.

“The remaining sports federations that are not affiliated with the Pakistan Sports Board will bear the expenses of their own athletes. “This is the best we can do at this point of time when we are already getting late to submit the boarding/lodging fee with the organisers.”

The Asian Games will be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.The meeting was chaired by POA President Lt Gen (r) Arif Hassan and was attended among others by officials of the affiliated sports federations.

After deliberations with all stakeholders, the POA has maintained that since final entries and draws of the events have already taken place, therefore, no team would be dropped to avoid penalties by the Olympic Council of Asia and the organising committee.

However, keeping in view the financial constraint of the government and the PSB, the strength of the Games contingent may be reduced from 300 to 245.As many as 85 athletes and officials of the sports federations not affiliated with the POA or PSB have also been accredited and will bear the expenses of their participation in the Asian Games on their own.

“The final list of athletes and officials is being sent to the Pakistan Sports Board for travel and accommodation arrangements of 245 athletes and officials on immediate basis,” Khalid Mehmood said.