Tue July 24, 2018
AFP
July 24, 2018

8 killed in Boko Haram mosque suicide attack

KANO, Nigeria: Eight people were killed at a mosque in northeast Nigeria on Monday when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives, a civilian militia member and a local resident said.

The blast happened in the Mainari area of Konduga, in Borno state, said Ibrahim Liman, from the civilian militia force assisting the military in the fight against Boko Haram. "The male bomber walked into the mosque at about 5:15 am (0415 GMT) while prayers were on and exploded, killing eight worshipers and injuring five others," he told AFP.

"Seven of the victims died in the mosque while another died on the way to (the Borno state capital) Maiduguri." Suicide bombings against "soft" civilian targets such as mosques, markets and bus stations are the hallmark of the Boko Haram faction led by Abubakar Shekau.

